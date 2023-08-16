WSFA to air two Atlanta Falcons games on Circle

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA is happy to announce that we will be airing the Atlanta Falcons final two preseason games on Circle, channel 12.3.

On Friday, August 18, those in the WSFA viewing area will be able to watch the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals clash on the gridiron.

Additionally, on August 24, viewers will be able to see the Falcons take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers as both teams look to finalize roster spots ahead of the regular season.

