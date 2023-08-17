Advertise
1 Dadeville mass shooting suspect makes court appearance

Families of the Dadeville mass shooting gathered today at the courthouse for the suspects...
Families of the Dadeville mass shooting gathered today at the courthouse for the suspects youthful offender status hearing.(WSFA 12 News)
By Rosanna Smith and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - One of the six people charged in the Dadeville mass shooting this past April appeared in court today for a hearing.

The hearing was a youthful offender hearing to determine whether 20-year-old Johnny Brown could be charged as an adult. Anybody under the age of 21 would qualify. So, in this case, all of these defendants in this particular case could potentially qualify, and their attorneys all will file youthful offender applications.

The hearing was not open to the public. The only people that were allowed in the courtroom were a family member of the defendant and then the families of the victims and their immediate families. However, District Attorney Mike Segrest has confirmed that the judge denied the youthful offender status request for Johnny Brown. Segrest also stated that a continuance was granted for the three other defendants.

“There was a lot of emotion today. And even for me, I mean, it’s everybody’s still reeling from this, you know, school just started back here and Dadeville and other places and other communities around. And so, you know, with that happening, I think that there’s just some anxiety still out there about it. I mean, it was a lot of crying today. You know, but it was. I think it was good for everybody. And I met with the families and the victims until everybody got to say what they wanted to say to me and answer every question they had. So I was glad to do that. I told them we’re all going to be family from here on out. This is going to be a long process. And I look forward to getting to know them all personally,” said District Attorney Mike Segrest.

Segrest said Lexi Dowdell testified at the hearing. It was Lexi’s 16th birthday party. Her brother was one of the victims who died in the shooting.

“Given the facts of this case and listening to the testimony of Lexi, I mean, when she got up and described, this was her 16th birthday party and described what she saw that night described, watching. I won’t get into the details, but just her testimony, I think, was very convincing on it.”

Brown, along with 20-year-old Willie Brown, 19-year-old Wilson Hill, and three other juveniles aged 15, 16, and 17, are all facing four counts of reckless murder in the deaths of Philstavious Dowdell, 18, of Camp Hill, Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23, and Shaunkivia Nicole Smith, 17, both of Dadeville and Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, 19, of Opelika. They are also being charged with 25 counts of assault.

