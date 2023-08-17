Biscuits outlast Blue Wahoos, 2-1

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WSFA) - The runs came at a premium, but Junior Caminero’s two RBIs were enough for the Biscuits (58-52) to power past the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (61-48) by a score of 2-1 on Wednesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Montgomery jumped out to an early lead against Luis Palacios (7-6) in the first inning when Caminero fired a sharp line drive to Norel Gonzalez in right field, allowing Dru Baker to score from first base. The RBI-knock extended the third baseman’s on-base streak to 23 games and puts him within two games of tying Heriberto Hernandez for the season-long.

Sean Hunley (3-4) started strong for the Biscuits, allowing only two hits while preserving the 1-0 lead over the first three innings of play.

Caminero struck again in the fourth with his 11th home run of the season and extended the lead to two runs. However, Hunley surrendered a solo-shot to Will Banfield in the bottom-frame, making the score 2-1 going into the fifth.

Palacios’ day came to an end after six innings pitched, allowing two earned runs off nine hits, a walk, and a home run. The home run for Banfield was the last hit Hunley would allow, as the righty finished his performance with three hits and one earned run while striking out two over five innings.

The pitching staff for both teams dominated from there, with the only hit after the fourth coming from Mason Auer in the ninth. Jeff Belge, Chris Gau, and Antonio Menendez struck out six over the next four innings to seal a 2-1 victory for the Butter and Blue.

Hunley claimed the win while Palacios took the loss, and Menendez earned the save after walking and striking out one over two innings pitched. The Biscuits finished the contest with 10 hits compared to Pensacola’s three.

The Biscuits and Blue Wahoos will run it back on Thursday, August 17 with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. The featured pitching matchup pits Cole Wilcox (2-8) against M.D. Johnson (1-5) for Pensacola.

The Butter and Blue return to Riverwalk Stadium on August 22 for a six-game series against the Mississippi Braves. The series will include a College Night T-Shirt Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday, August 24; Clear Bag Giveaway on Friday, August 25; Football Night featuring Specialty Jerseys & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, August 26; and a Lil’ Crumbs Football Giveaway presented by Baptist Health & Bark in the Park on Sunday, August 27.

