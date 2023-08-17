Elmore County Sheriff’s Office warning about phone scam from fake deputy

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam.

The sheriff’s office released a statement on Facebook warning of a telephone scammer calling individuals and claiming to be from the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office.

The notice states scammer is using the phone number 334-591-4515 and going by the name “Lt. Ted Darley.”

“We want to emphasize that this is a scam, and the Sheriff’s Office would never contact you regarding a warrant or request any form of payment over the phone,” the post says.

The department offered advice on warning signs and ways to protect yourself. The scammer may make the call look like it is official. They may claim there are legal issues regarding you or a loved one, then request money. The sheriff’s office does not contact individuals in this manner and will never ask for money over the phone.

If you receive a suspicious call claiming to be the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office or “Lt. Ted Darley,” authorities advise that you should hang up immediately. Do not provide personal or financial information.

If you receive one of these calls, contact that real Elmore County Sheriff’s Office at 334-567-5227 to report it.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.