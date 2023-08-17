Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Elmore County Sheriff’s Office warning about phone scam from fake deputy

(KTTC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam.

The sheriff’s office released a statement on Facebook warning of a telephone scammer calling individuals and claiming to be from the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office.

The notice states scammer is using the phone number 334-591-4515 and going by the name “Lt. Ted Darley.”

“We want to emphasize that this is a scam, and the Sheriff’s Office would never contact you regarding a warrant or request any form of payment over the phone,” the post says.

The department offered advice on warning signs and ways to protect yourself. The scammer may make the call look like it is official. They may claim there are legal issues regarding you or a loved one, then request money. The sheriff’s office does not contact individuals in this manner and will never ask for money over the phone.

If you receive a suspicious call claiming to be the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office or “Lt. Ted Darley,” authorities advise that you should hang up immediately. Do not provide personal or financial information.

If you receive one of these calls, contact that real Elmore County Sheriff’s Office at 334-567-5227 to report it.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died at the McDonald's on Taylor Road in Montgomery on Aug. 15, 2023.
Woman found dead at Montgomery McDonald’s
Wednesday’s announcement said that ALDI will continue to serve Winn-Dixie and Harveys...
Supermarket Shakeup: ALDI acquires Winn-Dixie parent Southeastern Grocers
(L-R) Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield, Hyundai Motor...
Hyundai to pump $290M investment into Alabama plant’s SUV production
Less than 24 hours after a fire at Park Crossing High School, the Montgomery Public Schools...
School board passes emergency declaration after Park Crossing High School fire
Sea surface temperature (SST) anomalies in the equatorial Pacific.
What El Nino means for winter 2023-24

Latest News

Families of the Dadeville mass shooting gathered today at the courthouse for the suspects...
1 Dadeville mass shooting suspect makes court appearance
Our incumbent Mayor Steven Reed is here today to speak with us about how he plans to continue...
Montgomery Mayoral Candidate: Incumbent Mayor Steven Reed
Producer Jerry Byrd joins us for 12 Talk to tell us about the Buckmasters Expo! happening this...
12 Talk: Buckmasters Expo
The heat dome will greatly influence Alabama's weather this weekend and next week.
The details on triple digit heat in Montgomery