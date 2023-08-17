Heat building with no sign of rain or storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Yesterday was the nicest day of the month so far and it really wasn’t close. The sun was out all day, temperatures barely got to 90 degrees and the humidity was low. Fortunately more of the same is on the way today.

This morning is starting very nice in the 60s under a clear sky. This will give way to an afternoon filled with sunshine and highs in the lower 90s. The humidity again stays low for this time of year.

A mostly sunny and hot weekend is likely with higher humidity. (WSFA 12 News)

Low temperatures tonight will bottom out in the upper 60s under a clear sky. Then we’ll start to notice temps coming up a bit. Highs tomorrow will reach the mid-90s under a mostly sunny sky. Once again the humidity will be pretty low.

Temperatures return to the upper 90s this weekend with more sun than clouds each afternoon. Overnight and early morning temps will be back in the lower and middle 70s as opposed to the more comfortable 60s. That’s a result of increasing humidity levels -- sigh...

Highs will return to the upper 90s starting this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

It will be muggy and more uncomfortable to be outdoors as compared to what we are experiencing right now. That higher humidity continues through next week. One positive is it won’t be as brutal as what the first half of the month brought.

What will be brutal are the daily high temperatures. After a day in the upper 90s on Monday, highs are forecast to eclipse 100 degrees for the first time this year each afternoon starting Tuesday.

It will be close when it comes to whether or not any record highs will be broken during this upcoming heatwave. The daily records next week are at or above 100 degrees so I would not be surprised to see Montgomery tie or break one or two of those.

There are no signs of rain or storms over the next 7 days. (WSFA 12 News)

Skies next week will feature a mix of sun and clouds with virtually no chance of any rain or thunderstorms. In fact, the next 7-8 days should be entirely dry for nearly all of Alabama.

There are some signals in the long-range models of rain and storm opportunities returning to Central Alabama by the tail end of next week and beyond. Stay tuned for updates regarding this as future forecasts are issued.

