Hugh Freeze names Auburn starting QB for week one

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze has named Payton Thorne as week one starting quarterback for the Tigers.

Thorne is in his first year at Auburn after spending the last three seasons at Michigan State. He was the starter for the last two years. While playing for the Spartans, Thorne threw 49 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.

Thorne beat out former Hoover High School standout Robby Ashford for the starting job.

The Tigers begin their season September 2 at home against UMASS.

