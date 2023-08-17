Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Hugh Freeze names Auburn starting QB for week one

The Auburn Tigers
The Auburn Tigers(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze has named Payton Thorne as week one starting quarterback for the Tigers.

Thorne is in his first year at Auburn after spending the last three seasons at Michigan State. He was the starter for the last two years. While playing for the Spartans, Thorne threw 49 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.

Thorne beat out former Hoover High School standout Robby Ashford for the starting job.

The Tigers begin their season September 2 at home against UMASS.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died at the McDonald's on Taylor Road in Montgomery on Aug. 15, 2023.
Woman found dead at Montgomery McDonald’s
Wednesday’s announcement said that ALDI will continue to serve Winn-Dixie and Harveys...
Supermarket Shakeup: ALDI acquires Winn-Dixie parent Southeastern Grocers
(L-R) Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield, Hyundai Motor...
Hyundai to pump $290M investment into Alabama plant’s SUV production
Less than 24 hours after a fire at Park Crossing High School, the Montgomery Public Schools...
School board passes emergency declaration after Park Crossing High School fire
Sea surface temperature (SST) anomalies in the equatorial Pacific.
What El Nino means for winter 2023-24

Latest News

Alabama State linebacker Colton Adams was named to the 2023 Black Football Player of the Year...
Colton Adams named to BCFHOF Player of the Year watchlist
In May, Jones Medical Supply and the Troy Regional Sleep Disorders Center kicked off their test...
Troy Trojans score major health benefits in sleep apnea study
Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media...
No. 4 Alabama reloads, strives for bounce-back season and a return to championship form
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media...
Hugh Freeze trying to revitalize Auburn program, quarterback play in his latest SEC stop