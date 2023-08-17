Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured Thursday afternoon.

According to Maj. Saba Coleman, MPD and fire medics responded to the 1900 block of Gibbs Drive at about 1:20 p.m. on reports of someone having been shot.

Contact was made with a man who sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No additional information has been made available for release in connection to this ongoing investigation.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.