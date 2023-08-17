Advertise
Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting Thursday

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured Thursday...
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured Thursday afternoon.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured Thursday afternoon.

According to Maj. Saba Coleman, MPD and fire medics responded to the 1900 block of Gibbs Drive at about 1:20 p.m. on reports of someone having been shot.

Contact was made with a man who sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No additional information has been made available for release in connection to this ongoing investigation.

