Man wanted on rape, child porn charges captured in Millbrook

Brad Davis has warrants out of Escambia County for charges of rape, production of child...
Brad Davis has warrants out of Escambia County for charges of rape, production of child pornography and incest.(Source: Millbrook Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - A man wanted on various sex crime charges in Escambia County was taken into custody in a different part of the state.

Police say Brad Anthony Davis, 45, of Brewton, was arrested during a traffic stop in Millbrook Wednesday. Officers soon confirmed he has outstanding warrants out of Escambia County for charges of first-degree rape, production of child pornography and incest. He was taken to the Elmore County jail to await extradition.

Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson said officers were actually looking for someone else wanted in Escambia County when they found Davis. The chief said officers pulled him over in the 200 block of Superior Loop, then confirmed his warrants after he could not produce a valid driver’s license.

Johnson said the passenger in that vehicle also had outstanding warrants, but the agency declined extradition. That person’s name and warrant information were not released.

“These are not people that we want in our community,” Johnson said in a statement.

