MPD: Fatal shooting victim found after report of vehicle fire

Montgomery police say a fatal shooting victim was found on Interstate 85 southbound near Taylor...
Montgomery police say a fatal shooting victim was found on Interstate 85 southbound near Taylor Road.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A homicide investigation is underway following an overnight incident in Montgomery.

Maj. Saba Coleman said the victim was found dead after officers responded to a vehicle fire call on Interstate 85 southbound near Taylor Road shortly after midnight.

Coleman said an autopsy revealed the victim had been fatally shot.

Police identified the victim as Joseph Turner, 38, of Montgomery.

No other information was released, as the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000 or the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831.

