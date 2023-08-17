Advertise
MPS superintendent says school year off to great start despite challenges

While this first week did come with unexpected challenges, like a fire at Park Crossing High...
While this first week did come with unexpected challenges, like a fire at Park Crossing High School, Superintendent Melvin Brown says MPS is off to a great start.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Around 25,000 Montgomery Public Schools students are now back in the classroom.

While this first week came with unexpected challenges, like a fire at Park Crossing High School, Superintendent Melvin Brown said MPS is off to a great start.

“I’m really hopeful that we continue to look at the positive things that help us build, and we don’t get so caught up in the things that provide bumps in the roads,” Brown said.

He visited more than 20 schools in the first few days of this academic year and said he is already seeing promising results.

“I went out to Pintlala, and every classroom I went in, kids were actually engaged in learning, and that was on the first day of school,” Brown said.

At Baldwin Magnet School, the superintendent said he witnessed kids participating in team-building activities.

At LAMP High School, he said the entire student body was assigned into houses, where seniors are leading incoming freshman.

In June, MPS approved the use of cellphone pouches for students in sixth through 12th grades. The superintendent said the rollout is going well.

“I was also very pleased to walk into Carver High School, as an example, and see how smoothly that transition worked in terms of the implementation of the Yondr pouches,” he said.

The school system leader said expectations are in place for staff and students, adding that MPS is rising this school year.

“There’s a sense that everybody wants to build,” Brown said. “And I think the momentum that we had going into the school year, from complications, carried over, so it’s been fairly smooth. Knock on wood.”

MPS has published a “Back To School Guide” for parents who want to hear more from the superintendent. It also features quick access to contact information, the attendance policy and academic requirements.

