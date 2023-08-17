Advertise
National Black Business Month celebrates local entrepreneurs

National Black Business Month
National Black Business Month
By Bethany Davis
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:07 AM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - August is National Black Business Month, a way to celebrate and appreciate black business owners and entrepreneurs and the major contributors they are to our economy.

Black business owners account for about 10% of U.S. businesses and about 30% of all minority-owned businesses. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, that amounts to approximately two million companies owned by African Americans.

The River Region has a wide range of Black-owned businesses in several industries, from local restaurants and retailers to professional services and creative companies.

National Black Business Month was started in August 2004.

