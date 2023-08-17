Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Online program offers free homework help to Alabama students

Students can receive one-on-one assistance throughout the day on their computer, phone, or...
Students can receive one-on-one assistance throughout the day on their computer, phone, or tablet with no appointment necessary.(WSFA 12 News)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students in Alabama can face challenges finding someone to help them with their homework. That’s why Alabama Public Library Service offers a free online program called Homework Alabama that offers one-on-one help in subjects that are constantly updated with the latest curriculum.

“We have hundreds of tutors that offer help in over 60 subjects for all different ages,” said Alabama Public Library Service reference librarian Melinda Smith.

Smith said Homework Alabama offers services “ranging from live homework assistance to providing reviews for dropped off work to providing self-study resources,” which are available through a mobile device or computer.

K-12 students can access Homework Alabama from anywhere that has internet access, with no sign-up necessary.

The online program also offers career help for graduate students and adults pursuing careers.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died at the McDonald's on Taylor Road in Montgomery on Aug. 15, 2023.
Woman found dead at Montgomery McDonald’s
A fire broke out at Park Crossing High School on Aug. 14, 2023.
Fire damages Montgomery’s Park Crossing High School
Wednesday’s announcement said that ALDI will continue to serve Winn-Dixie and Harveys...
Supermarket Shakeup: ALDI acquires Winn-Dixie parent Southeastern Grocers
Sea surface temperature (SST) anomalies in the equatorial Pacific.
What El Nino means for winter 2023-24
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Tuohy family responds to Michael Oher lawsuit, calls petition ‘ludicrous’

Latest News

While this first week did come with unexpected challenges, like a fire at Park Crossing High...
MPS superintendent says school year off to great start despite challenges
Brad Davis has warrants out of Escambia County for charges of rape, production of child...
Man wanted on rape, child porn charges captured in Millbrook
First day comes with influx in enrollment
Troy University students return to campus
Hyundai is once again pumping hundreds of millions of dollars worth of investments into its...
Hyundai to pump $290M investment into Montgomery plant’s SUV production