Park Crossing High School announces reopening date following fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Park Crossing High School’s students will soon be returning to their classrooms.

Montgomery Public Schools officials have determined the building will reopen for in-person learning on Monday, Aug. 21.

Students have been working from home since a fire damaged the school Monday night. School official say this at-home work, which they call asynchronous learning, will continue the rest of the week.

The fire broke out where the math department and ROTC are housed, as well as multiple other classrooms. The building was empty at the time, and no one was hurt.

The cause is still under investigation, but school officials say they believe lightning sparked it.

The school board passed an emergency declaration this week to help ensure swift repairs.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.