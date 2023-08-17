Student enrollment up at Troy University, officials say

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University officials say there is an uptick in student enrollment this year.

“We had a very enthusiastic response to our summer orientation program for freshman. We’re expecting an uptick in those numbers. We got some very good numbers this morning on our online enrollment,” said Kerry Palmer, senior vice chancellor of academic affairs.

Palmer said people are coming to Troy because its campus is smaller than other schools, and teachers and students are able to get to know and work with each other better.

SGA President Theo Thoenes said Troy offers great scholarship opportunities. The campus also has a plethora of clubs and organizations where students can meet others with similar interests.

Thoenes said students are also glad to continue in-person learning after the pandemic. He said this shows in the number of people who have showed up to “welcome week” events so far.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic years ago, it really feels like we’re starting to get into the full swing of what life was like before COVID,” he said.

Troy’s welcome period will take place for the next two weeks.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.