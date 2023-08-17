Advertise
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour could break $2 billion in U.S. sales alone

Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour on May 5 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour on May 5 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.(AP photo | George Walker IV | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(CNN) - Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour could top $2 billion in ticket sales just for its stops in North America.

Survey data from research firm QuestionPro suggests the tour could gross $2.2 billion in sales for that leg of the tour.

The total represents primary ticket sales for the U.S. tour dates Swift just finished in Los Angeles -- plus a second North American leg coming next year.

The survey calculated its estimate using the average ticket price, attendance per show and the number of show dates.

It’s yet another example of Swift’s enormous star power and influence on local economies in the U.S.

Analysts are calling such sales unprecedented.

The average attendance per show has been about 72,500. Swift has 68 shows in total in North America.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

