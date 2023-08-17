Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

UPS truck rear ended by semitruck on interstate highway

Hundreds of packages on the UPS truck were thrown along the ditch.
By WTVG Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A UPS was rear-ended by a semitruck on an interstate highway Thursday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officers.

Authorities said the UPS truck was slowing down for traffic when it was hit and flipped over on its side.

The driver and passenger of the semitruck were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials said the driver of the UPS truck was OK.

Hundreds of packages on the UPS truck were thrown along the ditch.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died at the McDonald's on Taylor Road in Montgomery on Aug. 15, 2023.
Woman found dead at Montgomery McDonald’s
Wednesday’s announcement said that ALDI will continue to serve Winn-Dixie and Harveys...
Supermarket Shakeup: ALDI acquires Winn-Dixie parent Southeastern Grocers
(L-R) Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield, Hyundai Motor...
Hyundai to pump $290M investment into Alabama plant’s SUV production
Less than 24 hours after a fire at Park Crossing High School, the Montgomery Public Schools...
School board passes emergency declaration after Park Crossing High School fire
Sea surface temperature (SST) anomalies in the equatorial Pacific.
What El Nino means for winter 2023-24

Latest News

File - Townhomes under construction are shown in Mars, Pa., on May, 27, 2022. On Thursday,...
Average long-term US mortgage rate climbs to 7.09% this week to highest level in more than 20 years
The heat dome will greatly influence Alabama's weather this weekend and next week.
The details on triple digit heat in Montgomery
FILE - The chess federation said it and its member federations increasingly have received...
World chess federation bars transgender women from competing in women’s events
Jason Alan White, 44, was arrested in Huntersville on Aug. 3 and charged with driving while...
NASCAR driver charged with DWI, records show
Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the family’s home.
Oklahoma City man kills his 3 children and estranged wife before taking his own life, police say