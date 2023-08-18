Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

16th Street Baptist Church to commemorate 60th anniversary of 1963 bombing

September 15 marks the 60th Anniversary of the bombing that killed four little girls.
September 15 marks the 60th Anniversary of the bombing that killed four little girls.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 16th Street Baptist Church will commemorate the 60th anniversary of the 1963 bombing in September.

WATCH LIVE:

September 15 marks the 60th Anniversary of the bombing that killed four little girls.

Carole Robertson, 14, Cynthia Wesley, 14, Addie Mae Collins, 14, and Denise McNair, 11 were killed that day.

Four little girls remembered in 16th Street Baptist Church anniversary service.
Four little girls remembered in 16th Street Baptist Church anniversary service.

The 16th Street Baptist Church will host a memorial observance of the bombing on September 15 starting at 9:30 am. Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, Supreme Court of the United States, will be the memorial service speaker.

“There have been many events throughout the year to commemorate the Civil Rights Movement in Birmingham. However, on this particular day, we, as a church, will honor the lives of four little girls who lost their lives here, 60 years ago. Because of this act of terrorism on our soil, the world began to take more careful notice of the racial unrest in the south and we look back at that time with reflection and hope for the future. We are a different Birmingham, a changing Birmingham, and we are looking forward to forging justice for a better world. We are still standing to tell God’s message of love and redemption and we will never forget exclaimed Rev. Arthur Price who serves as the church’s pastor.

The City of Birmingham is hosting an event called ‘Forging Justice Commemoration Week’ beginning September 10. Go here for more information.

For more information about 16th Street Baptist Church go here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Without a tub, crowds started gathering at the lake at Auburn’s Red Barn, where roughly 200...
Hundreds of students baptized after Unite Auburn worship service
Montgomery police on the scene of a bank robbery at the Metro City Bank on Bell Road.
Suspect sought after Montgomery bank robbery
Upwards of 12,000 Alabama third graders may not meet the required reading scores to move onto...
12K third graders at risk of being held back under Alabama Literacy Act, superintendent warns
Prosecutors say Brenda Palmer used her position as interim chief school financial officer to...
Former MPS interim chief school financial officer pleads guilty in fraud case
“It’s a sad day for North Alabama.”: Saturn 1B removal officially begins
‘It’s a sad day for North Alabama’: Saturn 1B removal officially begins

Latest News

FILE - Firefighters and ambulance attendants remove a covered body from the 16th Street Baptist...
Alabama will mark the 60th anniversary of the 1963 church bombing that killed four Black girls
Morning Smile: National merit program recognizes Prattville High School senior
Kickin' it with the Coach: G.W. Carver High School
Perry Hill Road Chappy's Deli holding 16th annual 'Breakfast for Babies' today
Chappy's Deli holding 'Breakfast for Babies' today