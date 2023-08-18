16th Street Baptist Church to commemorate 60th anniversary of 1963 bombing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 16th Street Baptist Church will commemorate the 60th anniversary of the 1963 bombing in September.

September 15 marks the 60th Anniversary of the bombing that killed four little girls.

Carole Robertson, 14, Cynthia Wesley, 14, Addie Mae Collins, 14, and Denise McNair, 11 were killed that day.

The 16th Street Baptist Church will host a memorial observance of the bombing on September 15 starting at 9:30 am. Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, Supreme Court of the United States, will be the memorial service speaker.

“There have been many events throughout the year to commemorate the Civil Rights Movement in Birmingham. However, on this particular day, we, as a church, will honor the lives of four little girls who lost their lives here, 60 years ago. Because of this act of terrorism on our soil, the world began to take more careful notice of the racial unrest in the south and we look back at that time with reflection and hope for the future. We are a different Birmingham, a changing Birmingham, and we are looking forward to forging justice for a better world. We are still standing to tell God’s message of love and redemption and we will never forget exclaimed Rev. Arthur Price who serves as the church’s pastor.

The City of Birmingham is hosting an event called ‘Forging Justice Commemoration Week’ beginning September 10. Go here for more information.

For more information about 16th Street Baptist Church go here.

