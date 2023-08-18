50 years and counting, Tuskegee woman still selling newspapers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There’s something different about a newspaper. In this day and age, a lot of folks snag their news online. But there’s something special about holding that paper in your hand. Louise Nall started selling The Tuskegee News more than a half-century ago, and she still does.

“56 years I’ve been doing this,” said Louise Nall.

It all started when her 4-year-old son Walter wanted to make some of his own money.

“So I told him we were going to the news office to get some papers. We went there and got 100 papers. Sold those papers so fast we had to go back and get some more,” stated Nall.

Soon, Walter got busy with school and playing in the band, but Miss Nall kept on selling.

“I’ve never been a sitter. No, not me. Everything life offers, I enjoy it.”

So at the young age of 96, two days a week, she’s outside the Piggly Wiggly selling papers.

“I love people. We love to talk about everything.”

“She’s very important,” said Scott Richardson with The Tuskegee News. “She delivers 125-150 papers a week.”

Selling papers gave her a great way to teach her kids about money.

“When you see something you want and can’t afford it now, just get you a job,” said Nall. “Put you a quarter or fifty cents in there every week. You’ll be surprised at how that adds up for you.”

It’s tough to tell what her customers need more, a chance to catch up on the news or just to be around her positive vibes.

“For about the first 15 years I knew her, it was like, ‘How are you, Ms. Nall? Oh, I’m lovely,’” said Richardson.

That about sums her up. Always with a smile, some encouraging words, and a paper if you need one. If you want to visit Miss Nall and get the Tuskegee paper, she’s outside the Piggly Wiggly every Wednesday and Thursday from 10:30 in the morning until all her papers are gone.

