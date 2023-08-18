Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

‘Baby box’ to be installed in Prattville

12 to come to Alabama, one in Prattville
12 to come to Alabama, one in Prattville(WSFA)
By Julia Avant
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Making the decision to surrender a newborn is one of the hardest decisions a mother can make. Mothers facing this decision now have more options thanks to new Alabama legislation on “baby boxes.”

The Kids to Love Foundation is funding 12 “baby boxes” to be installed in fire stations across the state, one of which will be in Prattville. These boxes are places where babies can be left anonymously.

“Whether it’s a single mother or a couple, we really don’t know all the challenges that they are going through,” said Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie.

For years in Alabama, mothers had 72 hours to surrender their child at a hospital. Now, under Alabama’s newly passed “safe haven” amendment, they now have 45 days to drop their child off at a baby box if they choose to do so.

“I think a lot of times moms get home and they realize the stress of raising a child, they realize the support system that is needed to be successful to be a mom and for that child to be successful in that home,” said Kids to Love Foundation founder and CEO Lee Marshall.

Prattville’s “baby box” will be built at fire station 4, not far from Interstate 65 off the Highway 14 exit.

The box is climate-controlled, camera monitored and locks when a child is placed in the box. An alarm then goes off and 911 is contacted. The child will be retrieved within minutes.

Marshall said the baby will then be taken to a hospital and the current “safe haven” law goes into effect.

“We’re not changing any of the protocol in the law. We are just changing and adding an additional way to safely retrieve the babies,” said Marshall.

This change was unanimously passed by Alabama Legislators on June 1.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died at the McDonald's on Taylor Road in Montgomery on Aug. 15, 2023.
Woman found dead at Montgomery McDonald’s
Wednesday’s announcement said that ALDI will continue to serve Winn-Dixie and Harveys...
Supermarket Shakeup: ALDI acquires Winn-Dixie parent Southeastern Grocers
(L-R) Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield, Hyundai Motor...
Hyundai to pump $290M investment into Alabama plant’s SUV production
Less than 24 hours after a fire at Park Crossing High School, the Montgomery Public Schools...
School board passes emergency declaration after Park Crossing High School fire
Sea surface temperature (SST) anomalies in the equatorial Pacific.
What El Nino means for winter 2023-24

Latest News

The Alabama Hospital Association believes investing in Alabamian’s health up front could mean...
Overcoming Poverty: Alabama looks for ways to provide health insurance coverage for more people
The process to bring medical cannabis to Alabamians is paused again.
Alabama medical cannabis licensing process on pause for second time
Montgomery police say a fatal shooting victim was found on Interstate 85 southbound near Taylor...
MPD: Fatal shooting victim found after report of vehicle fire
Students, parents voice concerns over lack of Alabama A&M housing
Students, parents voice concerns over lack of Alabama A&M housing