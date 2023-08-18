Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Big-time heat this weekend and especially next week

No rain or storms are in the forecast through at least the end of next week
Hottest temperatures of 2023 incoming
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This morning is again starting very nice in the middle and upper 60s in most places under a clear sky. This will give way to an afternoon filled with sunshine and highs in the middle 90s. The humidity again stays on the low end of the spectrum.

That means it will feel pretty good despite temperatures coming up a few degrees compared to what we saw yesterday. Temperatures return to the upper 90s this weekend with more sun than clouds both afternoons.

Plenty of sun this weekend with tolerably low humidity and hot temperatures.
Plenty of sun this weekend with tolerably low humidity and hot temperatures.(WSFA 12 News)

Overnight and early morning temps will be back in the lower 70s this weekend as opposed to the more comfortable 60s we’re currently enjoying. That’s a result of slightly higher humidity levels. It will be a bit more humid compared to what we’re experiencing right now.

That slightly higher humidity continues through all of next week. One positive is it won’t be nearly as muggy as what the first half of the month brought when it felt like a swimming pool just stepping outside.

The humidity may not come up a bunch next week, but temperatures certainly will. After another day in the upper 90s on Monday, highs are forecast to reach and eclipse 100 degrees in Montgomery for the first time this year each afternoon starting Tuesday.

Total rain over the next week will amount to nothing for most of Alabama.
Total rain over the next week will amount to nothing for most of Alabama.(WSFA 12 News)

It will be close when it comes to whether or not any record highs will be broken during this upcoming heatwave. The daily records next week are at or above 100 degrees so I would not be surprised to see Montgomery tie or break a few records.

So even though the humidity won’t be off the charts, the heat indices next week will rise to or above 105 degrees given the fact that actual temperatures will exceed the century mark. I think every community in Central Alabama sees multiple days in the triple digits next week.

Highs will skyrocket into the upper 90s and lower 100s this weekend and next week.
Highs will skyrocket into the upper 90s and lower 100s this weekend and next week.(WSFA 12 News)

Nighttime and early morning temperatures will come up too. We’ll go from the lower 70s this weekend to the middle and upper 70s throughout next week. Some nights could feature unpleasant lows around 80 degrees.

Skies next week will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with truly no chance of rain or thunderstorms. In fact, the next 7-10 days are likely to be entirely dry for most of Alabama. There are at least some signals in the long-range models of rain and storm opportunities returning to Central Alabama by next weekend and beyond.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a fatal shooting victim was found on Interstate 85 southbound near Taylor...
MPD: Fatal shooting victim found after report of vehicle fire
A woman died at the McDonald's on Taylor Road in Montgomery on Aug. 15, 2023.
Woman found dead at Montgomery McDonald’s
Park Crossing High School will reopen for in-person learning on Aug. 21, 2023.
Park Crossing High School announces reopening date following fire
Families of the Dadeville mass shooting gathered Thursday at the courthouse for the suspect's...
1 Dadeville mass shooting suspect makes court appearance
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured Thursday...
Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting Thursday

Latest News

Hottest temperatures of 2023 incoming
Hottest temperatures of 2023 incoming
First Alert 12
First Alert: Heat building with no sign of rain or storms
First Alert 12: Quick look at the Thursday night forecast. Plus the latest on the high heat...
Latest on the high heat expected this weekend into next week.
Amanda is talking more heat + humidity returning to the forecast!
Sunny and seasonable... our Thursday looks and feels great, but what about the upcoming weekend?