Big-time heat this weekend and especially next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This morning is again starting very nice in the middle and upper 60s in most places under a clear sky. This will give way to an afternoon filled with sunshine and highs in the middle 90s. The humidity again stays on the low end of the spectrum.

That means it will feel pretty good despite temperatures coming up a few degrees compared to what we saw yesterday. Temperatures return to the upper 90s this weekend with more sun than clouds both afternoons.

Plenty of sun this weekend with tolerably low humidity and hot temperatures. (WSFA 12 News)

Overnight and early morning temps will be back in the lower 70s this weekend as opposed to the more comfortable 60s we’re currently enjoying. That’s a result of slightly higher humidity levels. It will be a bit more humid compared to what we’re experiencing right now.

That slightly higher humidity continues through all of next week. One positive is it won’t be nearly as muggy as what the first half of the month brought when it felt like a swimming pool just stepping outside.

The humidity may not come up a bunch next week, but temperatures certainly will. After another day in the upper 90s on Monday, highs are forecast to reach and eclipse 100 degrees in Montgomery for the first time this year each afternoon starting Tuesday.

Total rain over the next week will amount to nothing for most of Alabama. (WSFA 12 News)

It will be close when it comes to whether or not any record highs will be broken during this upcoming heatwave. The daily records next week are at or above 100 degrees so I would not be surprised to see Montgomery tie or break a few records.

So even though the humidity won’t be off the charts, the heat indices next week will rise to or above 105 degrees given the fact that actual temperatures will exceed the century mark. I think every community in Central Alabama sees multiple days in the triple digits next week.

Highs will skyrocket into the upper 90s and lower 100s this weekend and next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Nighttime and early morning temperatures will come up too. We’ll go from the lower 70s this weekend to the middle and upper 70s throughout next week. Some nights could feature unpleasant lows around 80 degrees.

Skies next week will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with truly no chance of rain or thunderstorms. In fact, the next 7-10 days are likely to be entirely dry for most of Alabama. There are at least some signals in the long-range models of rain and storm opportunities returning to Central Alabama by next weekend and beyond.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.