Biscuits shut down Blue Wahoos, 5-1

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WSFA) - The Biscuits (59-52) were able to hold the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (61-49) to three hits and a run for the second consecutive game as the Butter and Blue cruised to a 5-1 victory on Thursday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Montgomery capitalized on early momentum against M.D. Johnson (1-6) when Junior Caminero recorded an RBI-groundout that was followed by a sacrifice fly for Logan Driscoll. On the other side, Cole Wilcox sent his first three batters down in his first start since August 3, as the Biscuits held a 2-0 lead after one inning of play.

Despite failing to record a hit during the inning, Caminero eventually recorded a single to extend his on-base streak to 24 games. The streak is now one game away from tying the season-long currently held by Heriberto Hernandez and is the second-longest active streak in the Southern League.

The action did not pick up until the third when Driscoll brought in another RBI, this time on a single to right field that allowed Tristan Peters to score. Bennett Hostetler responded during the bottom frame with a lead-off home run for the Blue Wahoos that made the score 3-1.

Montgomery then fired back in the fourth inning with a pair of two-out RBI-doubles from Peters and Dru Baker. Johnson would finish the frame before being relieved, ending his night with four earned runs allowed off six hits and a walk as the Biscuits claimed a 5-1 lead.

Wilcox would also be relieved after the fourth with his only hit coming from Hostetler’s home run. John Doxakis (7-3) entered the game in his place and picked up where the Biscuits’ bullpen left off the night before.

Only five hits were recorded by both teams in the final five innings of play, with Pensacola recording two of them during the eighth and ninth innings. It would not be enough for the Blue Wahoos as Montgomery claimed their sixth-straight victory, 5-1.

Doxakis earned the win while Johnson recorded the loss as the Butter and Blue look to take the series on Friday night. The six-game winning streak also ties for the longest streak of the season, with the previous two instances occurring in April and June.

Peters also extended his hitting streak to 11 games after finishing with two hits in four at-bats. It stands as the second-longest active hit-streak in the Southern League and is the longest by any Biscuit this season.

The Biscuits and Blue Wahoos will meet again on Friday, August 18 with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. The featured pitching matchup pits Logan Workman (3-2) against Patrick Monteverde (8-3) for Pensacola.

The Butter and Blue return to Riverwalk Stadium on August 22 for a six-game series against the Mississippi Braves. The series will include a College Night T-Shirt Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday, August 24; Clear Bag Giveaway on Friday, August 25; Football Night featuring Specialty Jerseys & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, August 26; and a Lil’ Crumbs Football Giveaway presented by Baptist Health & Bark in the Park on Sunday, August 27.

