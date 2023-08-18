Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Boy, 9, dies after crashing off-road motorcycle while not wearing protective gear, police say

Police say a 9-year-old child has died after crashing an off-road motorcycle while he was not...
Police say a 9-year-old child has died after crashing an off-road motorcycle while he was not wearing any protective gear.(Mikhail Mironov via Canva | File image)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas say a young boy has died after an off-roading crash over the weekend.

KVVU reports that the crash involved a 9-year-old boy who was riding on an off-road motorcycle last Sunday afternoon.

According to Las Vegas police, the boy was riding the motorcycle on a sidewalk without any protective gear. He lost control and was thrown from the bike as it overturned.

Medical personnel were called to the scene and transported the 9-year-old to Sunrise Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, officers said that the Clark County coroner’s office notified them that the child succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

Authorities did not immediately identify the boy.

Police have not said if the 9-year-old’s parents will be facing any charges.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died at the McDonald's on Taylor Road in Montgomery on Aug. 15, 2023.
Woman found dead at Montgomery McDonald’s
Wednesday’s announcement said that ALDI will continue to serve Winn-Dixie and Harveys...
Supermarket Shakeup: ALDI acquires Winn-Dixie parent Southeastern Grocers
(L-R) Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield, Hyundai Motor...
Hyundai to pump $290M investment into Alabama plant’s SUV production
Less than 24 hours after a fire at Park Crossing High School, the Montgomery Public Schools...
School board passes emergency declaration after Park Crossing High School fire
Sea surface temperature (SST) anomalies in the equatorial Pacific.
What El Nino means for winter 2023-24

Latest News

Arrest warrants were served Thursday in California, Texas and Hawaii, said Robert Tripp,...
Authorities charge 9 current and former California police officers in corruption case
The Hurricane Center said that “Hilary has the potential to bring impacts to the Baja...
Hilary grows into major hurricane in Pacific off Mexico and could bring heavy rain to US Southwest
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump cancels news conference on election fraud claims, citing attorneys’ advice
12 to come to Alabama, one in Prattville
‘Baby box’ to be installed in Prattville