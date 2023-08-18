Emergency Missing Child Alerts issued for 2 Ala. teens

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Oxford Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Chyann Elise Woodard and 15-year-old Isaiah Lathan Formby.

Police say both teens may be together and in danger. They have issued two Emergency Missing Child Alerts.

Woodard is described as a 5′3″ white female, weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes and strawberry blonde hair.

Formby is described as a 6′0″ white male, weighing 183 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Woodard was last seen on Aug. 18 around 12 a.m. in the area of Ivy Place in Oxford, Alabama. Formby was last seen around 10 p.m. in the area of Woodlock Lane in Weaver, Alabama.

The pair may be traveling in a 2016 white Subaru Crosstrek with Alabama license plate number DV95B23.

Police say Woodard currently has blonde hair.

Chyann Woodard, 15. (Source: ALEA)

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Woodard, please contact the Oxford Police Department at 256-835-6133, or call 911.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Formby, please contact the Weaver Police Department at 256-820-1766 or call 911.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.