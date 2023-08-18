Advertise
Family upset over release of man convicted of killing Montgomery 13-year-old

The man convicted of killing 13-year-old Ceyeria Lee was released days before the anniversary of her death.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who was convicted of killing a Montgomery teen was released from prison after only serving part of his sentence.

Earlier this year, Andie Dollerson, 20, was sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Ceyeria Lee in 2020. Ceyeria’s mother said Dollerson was released Monday.

Investigators say Ceyeria was sitting in the car with her twin sister and then-17-year-old Dollerson at Oak Park when a gun went off, killing Lee.

Ceyeria’s family and friends gathered Thursday to celebrate her life on the anniversary of her death. At that vigil, Ceyeria’s mother, Ashley Lee, said the news of Dollerson’s release was disappointing.

“Three years was not enough time for Mr. Dollerson to really sit down and think about what he did,” Lee said. “He took my daughter’s life, but he’s out living his best life. It’s not fair.”

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said Dollerson should have not been released.

”When you give somebody a few months for killing someone, it sends a very bad message to our community,” Bailey said.

Ceyeria was about to turn 14 before she died. She would have been a high school senior for the 2023-24 year.

Her mother said they plan to honor her by opening up a dance studio.

