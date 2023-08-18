Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Overcoming Poverty: Alabama looks for ways to provide health insurance coverage for more people

The Alabama Hospital Association believes investing in Alabamian’s health up front could mean big payoffs in the long run.
By Bethany Davis
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hundreds of thousands of people in Alabama are living without health insurance, keeping many of them from going to the doctor when they need one. When they do get health care, it ends up costing hospitals thousands of dollars in uncompensated care. These are people who are working and make too much money to qualify for Medicaid but not enough to afford private insurance.

Alabama is one of 10 states that has not expanded Medicaid coverage to include adults who don’t have children or disabilities. The Alabama Hospital Association is working on designing a plan that could consist of more people, and satisfy both political parties, and people like cosmetologist Eryn Mullins.

“We’re independent contractors,” Eryn explains. Her industry is full of people who are self-employed. “I have to be at work to get paid, to pay my bills and take care of my family.”

In her five years in this line of work, she’s managed her finances without insurance.

“When I started doing hair, I didn’t have any coverage, and I was a fairly healthy person, very fortunate about that. So I just did self-pay,” she said.

Eryn is just one of somewhere between 250,000 to 300,000 people in Alabama who fall into what the Alabama Hospital Association calls a coverage gap.

READ MORE ON THIS SPECIAL SERIES
Raising the Bar: Overcoming Poverty in Alabama

WSFA 12 News is launching a new, multipart series that aims to tackle Alabama’s persistent issues with poverty.

Overcoming Poverty in Alabama

“If you’re 18 and below, then you qualify for Medicaid as a child. And if you’re 65, then you qualify for Medicare,” the Association’s Deputy Director Danne Howard explained about Alabama’s state-provided healthcare benefits.

In Alabama, a parent or caregiver must make less than $4,000 a year to qualify for Medicaid. Those without dependents or disabilities don’t qualify at all.

“There are some states whose Medicaid program does cover healthy-bodied or able-bodied, childless adults in certain income levels. We elected not to do that many years back when the program was first put into place,” Howard said. “The state does not put the same amount of money into our Medicaid program as most other states do.”

“It’s very broken,” Mullins said, describing the system in place. “You feel invisible.”

The solution isn’t simple. Lawmakers have made it clear their priority is to be prudent with taxpayers’ money. The Alabama Hospital Association believes investing in Alabamian’s health up front could mean big payoffs in the long run.

“So we got to figure out a way to get them health care insurance so that they can be healthier, we have better health outcomes in the state, our workforce, our job force is a healthier workforce, and it pumps so much money back into the economy when you have a healthier population,” Howard insisted. “We will have information, hopefully soon, that we can release on the economic impact of closing the coverage gap.”

Eryn couldn’t wait for the state to figure out its funding. Now she’s a new mom, and her husband’s job offered some insurance.

“It’s okay. It’s affordable for us,” she said. But it’s not everything Eryn needs. And hundreds of thousands are in the same situation.

“There are a number of ongoing efforts right now and discussions in working through and trying to develop an Alabama-specific solution that would incorporate some of the best parts of some our sister states who have it already without putting a drain or strain on the state’s finances,” Howard said with hope.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died at the McDonald's on Taylor Road in Montgomery on Aug. 15, 2023.
Woman found dead at Montgomery McDonald’s
Wednesday’s announcement said that ALDI will continue to serve Winn-Dixie and Harveys...
Supermarket Shakeup: ALDI acquires Winn-Dixie parent Southeastern Grocers
(L-R) Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield, Hyundai Motor...
Hyundai to pump $290M investment into Alabama plant’s SUV production
Less than 24 hours after a fire at Park Crossing High School, the Montgomery Public Schools...
School board passes emergency declaration after Park Crossing High School fire
Sea surface temperature (SST) anomalies in the equatorial Pacific.
What El Nino means for winter 2023-24

Latest News

The Alabama Hospital Association believes investing in Alabamian’s health up front could mean...
Overcoming Poverty: Alabama looks for ways to expand Medicaid
WSFA 12 News reporter Bethany Davis has the story of one doctor taking some unconventional...
Overcoming Poverty: Small town doctors helping patients who can't afford health insurance
Dr. Lee Carter’s clinic in Autaugaville is one of only two doctor’s offices between Prattville...
Overcoming Poverty: Doctors, patients take unconventional measures to make ends meet
For years, Alabama has debated the idea of expanding Medicaid, raising the income requirements...
Overcoming Poverty: Alabama’s health care coverage gap leaves thousands without insurance