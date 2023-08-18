Advertise
Suspect arrested in April homicide case out of Montgomery

Montgomery police have charged Clarence McCall with capital murder.
Montgomery police have charged Clarence McCall with capital murder.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide case from April.

Montgomery police say Clarence McCall, 20, of Montgomery, was charged with capital murder Friday. He was booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bail. His mug shot is not yet available.

McCall is suspected in the shooting death of 45-year-old Michael Jordan. Jordan was killed on Canna Drive on April 7.

No other information was released.

