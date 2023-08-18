Advertise
Tickets now available for NBA preseason game at Legacy Arena

Pelicans and Rockets tip off on October 12
Legacy Arena
Legacy Arena(WBRC FOX6 News)
By Jeffery Winborne
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fans in Birmingham wanting to take in some NBA preseason action can now buy their tickets.

Single-game tickets for the New Orleans Pelicans preseason matchup against the Houston Rockets on October 12 at Legacy Arena are now on sale. They can be purchased here or by calling the Birmingham Squadron front office at (205) 719-0850

This is the second consecutive year that the Pelicans, who owns the Birmingham Squadron, will play a preseason matchup in the Magic City. New Orleans defeated the Atlanta Hawks, 120-111, last year in front a sellout crowd of 15,486 fans.

Houston last played in Birmingham in 2018 when they faced Memphis at Legacy Arena.

The NBA preseason tips off on October 5 when Minnesota and Dallas face off in Abu Dhabi.

