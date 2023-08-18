Advertise
‘Very proud’: Mother and son working together on police force

Corporal Jamie Haske and her son Officer Desmond Haske are working together for the Vancouver Police Department. (Source: KPTV)
By Chandler Watkins and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - A mother-son duo is helping the community while taking on crime together.

Corporal Jamie Haske has been with the Vancouver Police Department for 12 years and she was joined by her son, Officer Desmond Haske, in December 2021.

“I always wanted to become a police officer,” Jamie Haske said. “I just really like working in the community, I live in the community. I like helping people. I just enjoy the job.”

Desmond Haske said he first got interested in joining the police force while seeing his mom in action as a teen.

“When I was 16, I went with my mom on a ride along for the first time,” Desmond Haske said. “I saw that it was unlike the previous jobs I’d seen where you do the same thing every day and it was different. It’s not always police stuff. You interact with the community so that’s what got me interested.”

When he graduated from the academy, his mother pinned his badge at the ceremony.

“My husband and I are very proud of him,” Jamie Haske said.

While they both work the same time frame, they’re usually on different sides of the city, but there are times they can cross paths.

“It’s happened a couple of times,” Desmond Haske said. “It does have to be a major incident where both sides of the city come together.”

Jamie Haske added, “We worked last week in downtown together so that was really nice.”

Both say they are happy to serve their community.

“I enjoy working for this department. I’m glad that he works for the department too,” Jamie Haske said. “I’m not too worried about him, he makes good decisions, but being a mom, you always worry about your children a little bit.”

Desmond Haske added, “Just being able to help people, even when it’s not a police matter is nice. If you see me on the road, you can stop by and chat with me.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

