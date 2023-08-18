Advertise
VIDEO: Woman punched, thrown to ground by Centreville officer

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Outrage is growing in Bibb County after Centreville Police appeared to use excessive force to arrest a woman. The incident was caught on camera, and we want to warn you - this video may be difficult to watch.

The video, shot by a student from inside a Bibb County school bus, shows Centreville Police punching a woman and throwing her on the ground.

VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED

VIDEO: Woman punched, thrown to ground by Centreville Officer

This all started when an altercation took place Thursday among students on a Bibb County school bus, according to Bibb County Superintendent Kevin Cotner. The bus driver called Centreville Police for assistance and the situation escalated.

An 11-year-old boy, Temorroius Crews***, says he and his cousin were being bullied by another student on the bus. The school bus driver pulled over and called the police. Crews says he doesn’t recall making the officer angry but next thing he knew he was in handcuffs. A bystander called Crews’ mother, Latrivia Crews, to the scene, and she ended up getting into a physical altercation with the police.

Latrivia Crews was booked into the Bibb County Jail Thursday afternoon. She is being charged with Assault 2nd, hindering prosecution, criminal mischief, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Concerned residents gathered to protest Friday morning at Centreville City Hall. Protestors walked around the courthouse a few times and chanted, “No justice, no peace” while holding signs that read “Justice for Latrina Crews – Free her!”

Centreville Mayor Mike Oakley is expected to make a comment about the situation later this afternoon.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

***WBRC does not usually name minors, but in this situation, the child’s mom gave us permission.

