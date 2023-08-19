Advertise
Blue Wahoos fight off Biscuits rally, 8-6

The Montgomery Biscuits lost a six-game winning streak by a score of 8-6 at Blue Wahoos Stadium...
The Montgomery Biscuits lost a six-game winning streak by a score of 8-6 at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Aug. 18, 2023.(Source: WSFA)
By Montgomery Biscuits
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WSFA) - The Biscuits (59-53) made a late rally after falling behind early, but the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (62-49) cut the comeback bid short as the Butter and Blue lost a six-game winning streak by a score of 8-6 on Friday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The first score came in the third inning when Logan Workman (3-3) surrendered two runs on a triple from Norel Gonzalez. Nasim Nunez and Paul McIntosh scored on the play, resulting in a 2-0 lead for Pensacola.

Action picked back up in the fifth when Victor Mesa Jr. fired a three-run home run to center field and Jacob Berry brought in another run on a single not long after. Workman’s evening ended after 4.2 innings pitched, with the righty surrendering six earned runs off nine hits and two walks.

Graeme Stinson entered the game in relief, but after walking his first batter, Berry would score on a throwing error by catcher Kenny Piper to make the score 7-0 for Pensacola.

Patrick Monteverde (9-3) kept Montgomery scoreless going into the sixth inning before a wild pitch allowed Dru Baker to score and break the shutout. The Blue Wahoos’ starter then faced a bases-loaded situation with two outs before Evan Edwards crushed a grand slam to make the score 7-5.

Monteverde’s night was over following the dinger, finishing with one earned run allowed off five hits and two walks while recording six strikeouts over 5.2 innings. The four-run blast from Edwards ties the team record for most grand slams in a season at seven, which was set during the 2011 season.

Pensacola responded in the bottom of the inning with another RBI-single from Berry that extended the deficit to three runs. Piper homered on a line drive to make the score 8-6 in the ninth, but Jefry Yan was able to shut the door on a resilient Biscuits squad and earn his 12th save of the season.

Monteverde earned the win while Workman took the loss as Montgomery will look to clinch the series tomorrow night. Junior Caminero did reach base with a walk to extend his on-base streak to 25 games, tying Heriberto Hernandez for the longest streak by a Biscuit this season.

The Biscuits and Blue Wahoos will meet again on Saturday, August 19 with first pitch set for 6:05 PM CT. The featured pitching matchup pits Mason Montgomery (4-4) against Evan Fitterer (6-5) for Pensacola.

The Butter and Blue return to Riverwalk Stadium on August 22 for a six-game series against the Mississippi Braves. The series will include a College Night T-Shirt Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday, August 24; Clear Bag Giveaway on Friday, August 25; Football Night featuring Specialty Jerseys & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, August 26; and a Lil’ Crumbs Football Giveaway presented by Baptist Health & Bark in the Park on Sunday, August 27.

