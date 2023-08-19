Advertise
Montgomery man convicted in 2 separate capital murder cases from 2019

Elijah Reese was convicted of two counts of capital murder and two counts of attempted murder.
Elijah Reese was convicted of two counts of capital murder and two counts of attempted murder.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man faces life in prison after being found guilty of killing two people just days apart in 2019.

On Friday, Elijah Reese, 21, was convicted of two counts of capital murder and two counts of attempted murder, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey. Sentencing is set for Sept. 7.

The first of these murders was on Jan. 25, 2019. Authorities say 47-year-old Gregory Cole was shot in the 4500 block of Delray Road.

Investigators say Reese then took part in another killing on Feb. 2, 2019, when he and others shot at a vehicle in the 1200 block of Marlowe Drive. Inside that vehicle was 42-year-old Orangeal White, along with her husband and daughter. The gunfire killed White and wounded her daughter, while her husband escaped injury..

Reese was convicted on one capital murder count for each of the two victims who died. The two attempted murder counts are for White’s husband and daughter, the district attorney’s office said.

Bailey and the 2019 affidavit said Reese was arrested after White’s murder when his social media content and cellphone data pointed to his involvement.

The district attorney said a search warrant led investigators to several guns at Reese’s home, and they were able to match shell casings from both murder scenes.

“I am happy that my office could bring justice to the families of Mr. Cole and Mrs. White. There is simply no place in our community for violent criminals like Elijah Reese, who show no hesitation in taking a human life. My team will push for him to spend the rest of his life behind bars without the possibility of parole as he should never have the chance to terrorize or harm any of our citizens ever again,” Bailey said in a statement.

