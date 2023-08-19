Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Police: Child suffers critical injuries in crash after being ejected from car carrying 10 people

Authorities in Connecticut say a young boy is fighting her his life after he was ejected from a...
Authorities in Connecticut say a young boy is fighting her his life after he was ejected from a car in a crash.(Wolcott Police Department)
By Zoe Strothers and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Authorities in Connecticut say a young boy is in critical condition after being involved in a crash.

WFSB reports that the crash occurred when a driver of a Ford Focus overcorrected and went off the roadway.

The vehicle landed on its side and a 10-year-old boy was ejected.

According to police, the child ended up underneath the car and had to be pulled out by other motorists.

Police said the vehicle was a Ford Focus that was carrying two adults and eight children at the time of the crash.

The 10-year-old suffered a severe laceration to his back and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Other occupants in the car were also transported to the hospital but expected to survive.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash, police said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vigil in remembrance of Ceyeria Lee was held on Aug. 17, 2023.
Family upset over release of man convicted of killing Montgomery 13-year-old
Montgomery police have charged Clarence McCall with capital murder.
Arrest made in April homicide case out of Montgomery
Montgomery police say a fatal shooting victim was found on Interstate 85 southbound near Taylor...
MPD: Fatal shooting victim found after report of vehicle fire
FinanceBuzz says it is looking for the ultimate road trip warrior to taste and rate iconic...
Get paid $1,000 to taste road trip snacks from Buc-ee’s: ‘We want to pay you’
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured Thursday...
Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting Thursday

Latest News

FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Hurricane Hilary downgraded to Category 2 as Mexico and California brace for catastrophic impact
The Midtown YMCA held its fourth annual tailgate BBQ cook-off.
Midtown YMCA holds 4th annual BBQ cook-off
WSFA's First Alert Weather team and 12 Sports team participated in Sink-a-Palooza, which...
WSFA weather and sports teams at the Sink-a-Palooza
The Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama kicked off their annual membership drive Saturday.
Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama kicks off membership drive
F45 Training held its grand opening Saturday for the Pike Road location.
F45 Training holds grand opening for Pike Road location