Polling locations, sample ballot for Montgomery municipal election

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery residents will head to the polls Tuesday to make their decision on who will be the city’s next mayor and who will hold multiple city council seats.

To find your exact polling location and check your registration status, click here. Type in your first name, last name, date of birth then click “look up” to access your voting information. Click here to view a sample ballot.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here is a full list of precincts by district:

District 1:

1A- Eastern Hills Baptist Church, 3604 Pleasant Ridge Rd.

1B- Eastmont Baptist Church, 4505 Atlanta Hwy.

1C- Passion Church Montgomery, 6825 Wares Ferry Rd.

1D- Auburn University Montgomery Outreach Center, 75 Technacenter Dr.

District 2:

2A- Coliseum Boulevard Public Library, 840 Coliseum Blvd.

2B- Old Elam Baptist Church, 2526 Cong. Dickinson Dr.

2C- Union Chapel AME Zion Church, 3100 Old Wetumpka Hwy.

2D- Eastdale Baptist Church, 400 North Burbank Dr.

District 3:

3A- Sheridan Heights Community Center, 3501 Faro Dr.

3B- Newtown Community Center, 1765 N. Decatur St.

3C- Hilton L. “Tracy” Larkin Community Center, 814 Claremont Ave.

3D- Houston Hills Community Center, 207 Hall St.

3E- Alabama State University Acadome, 1595 Robert C. Hatch Dr.

District 4:

4A- Hunter Station Community Center, 20 Judge C. Price St.

4B- Hayneville Road Community Center, 3315 Hayneville Rd.

4C- Rufus A. Lewis Library, 3095 Mobile Hwy.

4D- Beulah Baptist Church, 3703 Rosa L. Parks Ave.

4E- C. Thomas Ventures Event Center, 3360 Selma Hwy.

4F- Southlawn Baptist Church, 5340 Mobile Hwy.

District 5:

5A- Catholic Social Services, 4455 Narrow Lane Rd.

5B- Whitfield United Methodist Church, 2673 Fisk Rd.

5C- Vaughn Park Church of Christ, 3800 Vaughn Rd.

5D- Heritage Baptist Church, 1849 Perry Hill Rd.

District 6:

6A- City of Refuge Church, 3820 Woodley Rd.

6B- Trenholm State (Patterson Campus, Bldg. D), 3920 Troy Hwy.

6C- Macedonia Baptist Church, 3835 Macedonia Drive

6D- True Divine Baptist Church, 4601 Troy Hwy.

District 7:

7A- Saint Paul AME Church, 706 East Patton Ave.

7B- Cleveland Avenue YMCA, 1201 Rosa L. Parks Ave.

7C- Wilson Comm. & Athletic Ctr. - Huntingdon College, 1155 E. Fairview Ave.

7D- St. James Baptist Church Holt Crossing, 3033 Vaughn Rd.

District 8:

8A- Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 6610 Vaughn Rd.

8B- Gateway Baptist Church, 3300 Bell Rd.

8C- Sturbridge Homeowners Place, 9015 Sturbridge Pl.

8D- Grace Pointe Church of Christ, 1565 Ray Thorington Rd.

District 9:

9A- Frazer Church, 6000 Atlanta Hwy.

9B- Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Museum Dr.

9C- Bell Road YMCA, 2435 Bell Rd.

9D- First Christian Church, 1705 Taylor Rd.

