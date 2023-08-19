Advertise
Selma officials working to address dilapidated structures

Selma officials say they hope to have dilapidated structures turned into homes.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Selma is working to address blight, a problem that was made worse by the tornado that struck on Jan. 12.

Selma City Council President Billy Young said there are many dilapidated properties throughout the city, especially in tornado-affected areas.

“We’ve seen these properties that were once flourishing that were once great and wonderful homes and active businesses now are left in a state of disrepair,” Young said.

Young mentioned some properties are delinquent on taxes, while some are simply neglected by who the property was passed down to.

He said he and other city officials hope to see dilapidated structures become homes, solving its ongoing housing crisis.

“Eventually we want to get these properties back up and going so they can generate revenue for the city and also be places where people can live,” Young said.

The city has to go forward with legally contacting owners of dilapidated structures to give them an opportunity to refurbish those properties.

The process will be done in phases, which could take years.

