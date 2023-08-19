Advertise
Tallapoosa County crash claims life of 17-year-old

A single-vehicle crash in Tallapoosa County has claimed the life of an Alexander City teen.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
A single-vehicle crash in Tallapoosa County has claimed the life of an Alexander City teen.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash in Tallapoosa County has claimed the life of an Alexander City teen.

According to ALEA, the crash happened Friday around 11:20 p.m. The 17-year-old was fatally injured when the Toyota Tundra they were driving left the roadway and struck an embankment.

Troopers say the teen was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Alabama 22 near mile marker 124, about eight miles north of Alexander City.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

