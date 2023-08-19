Tallapoosa County crash claims life of 17-year-old

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash in Tallapoosa County has claimed the life of an Alexander City teen.

According to ALEA, the crash happened Friday around 11:20 p.m. The 17-year-old was fatally injured when the Toyota Tundra they were driving left the roadway and struck an embankment.

Troopers say the teen was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Alabama 22 near mile marker 124, about eight miles north of Alexander City.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.