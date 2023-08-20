Advertise
2 killed in head-on crash near Union Springs

A head-on crash in Bullock County claimed the lives of two Union Springs women Sunday morning.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A head-on crash in Bullock County claimed the lives of two Union Springs women Sunday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened at about 10:15 a.m.

23-year-old Ayana M. Martin was fatally injured when the Honda Accord she was driving collided head-on with the Lexus RX350 driven by Marshall R. McCollough, 20, of New Brockton.

Martin and 24-year-old Tyquasha Mason, a passenger in the Accord, were both not using seat belts at the time of the crash and were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 1-year-old and 3-year-old, who were also passengers in the Accord, were injured and taken to local area hospitals for treatment.

McCollough was also injured and transported to Troy Regional Medical Center in Pike County for treatment. An 18-year-old passenger in the Lexus was injured and also transported to a local area hospital.

The crash happened on U.S. 29 near mile marker 129, about 12 miles south of Union Springs.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

