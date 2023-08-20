Biscuits bounce back against Blue Wahoos, 4-3

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WSFA) - It was a hard-fought battle, but the Biscuits (60-53) came out as the victors and clinched the series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (62-50) by a score of 4-3 on Saturday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Kenny Piper crossed the plate on a fielding error by third baseman Dalvy Rosario to put Montgomery ahead by one run in the first. In the next at-bat, Evan Fitterer (6-6) surrendered a two-run home run to Mason Auer that made the score 3-0.

It was Auer’s ninth home run and it brought in his 39th and 40th RBIs of the season. However, Jacob Berry made a response in the bottom-frame with a solo-homer off Mason Montgomery (5-4), cutting into the lead and making the score 3-1.

The action picked back up in the third inning when Montgomery found himself in a bases-loaded situation with no outs. The lefty was able to force Berry into a 6-4-3 double play, but Cobie Fletcher Vance scored and cut the lead down to a run.

The Biscuits responded in the next frame with an RBI-double from Heriberto Hernandez that brought Auer in to score. It was the 49th RBI for Hernandez this season, which ties the outfielder with Austin Shenton for the second most by a Biscuit this year.

Rosario neutralized his error in the first inning by bringing in a run on a single to right field during the fifth inning. The game would turn into a stalemate after the RBI-knock with the Biscuits leading the Blue Wahoos, 4-3.

Fitterer’s evening came to a close after five innings pitched, allowing one earned run off four hits and a walk while striking out six batters. Montgomery would not go much farther, allowing three earned runs off six hits and striking out the same number of batters over 5.2 innings.

Dominance from the bullpen has been common throughout the series for both teams, and tonight would be no different. Pensacola allowed only one hit and three walks over the final four innings, while Antonio Jimenez allowed three hits and two walks over 3.1 innings pitched.

Jimenez’s performance prevented the Blue Wahoos from coming back, as the Butter and Blue clinched the series by a score of 4-3. Montgomery earned the win while Fitterer took the loss and Jimenez earned his second career Double-A save.

Tristan Peters’ 12-game hitting streak was snapped tonight following a performance that featured no hits in five at-bats. The streak stood as the second longest in the Southern League entering tonight and was the longest by any Biscuit this season.

The Biscuits and Blue Wahoos will close the series on Sunday, August 20 with first pitch set for 4:05 PM CT. The featured pitching matchup pits Patrick Wicklander (3-2) against Jonathan Bermudez (3-4) for Pensacola.

The Butter and Blue return to Riverwalk Stadium on August 22 for a six-game series against the Mississippi Braves. The series will include a College Night T-Shirt Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday, August 24; Clear Bag Giveaway on Friday, August 25; Football Night featuring Specialty Jerseys & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, August 26; and a Lil’ Crumbs Football Giveaway presented by Baptist Health & Bark in the Park on Sunday, August 27.

