Experts discuss wills, heirs’ property at legal clinic

Judge James Cooper discussed how the courts handled probating wills.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Many people die and never leave a will or trust to divide up their assets, which creates heirs’ properties.

In Macon County, over 1,000 parcels are considered heirs’ property with 25% of them in the Tuskegee city limits.

Macon County Probate Judge James Cooper, II said 42% of the cases in court consist of the deceased not leaving a will or trust.

“It’s always so heartbreaking to see that because families began to get into debates and disagreements about how things are supposed to be disbursed,” Judge Cooper said.

A clinic held at Greater St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church Saturday drew dozens of adults who learned about the importance of protecting their assets and avoiding turning their homes into heirs’ property.

Judge Cooper mentioned that people cannot create generational wealth with heirs’ property, saying it hinders them from investing in it or building on it to increase its value.

“It not only hurts that family, but it also hurts the county because we cannot receive taxes on improved property,” the judge said.

Deborah Neal, owner of Abidewell.360, said heirs’ properties cause issues with blight in the communities they’re located in.

“You drive through a lot of neighborhoods and look at boarded-up homes and many of those homes are boarded up because somebody abandoned them,” said Neal. “They could not take care of them.”

Neal added people should protect their assets regardless of the value they think it has, no matter their age.

“They may be homeowners and that’s their biggest asset,” Neal said, “we want them to be able to build on some generational wealth.”

People who need help resolving heirs’ properties or need help with writing a will or trust can contact the Thomas Goode Jones School of Law at Faulkner University at 334-386-7915 or email them at gapclinic@faulkner.edu.

