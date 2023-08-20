Advertise
Huntsville native Nick Dunlap defeats Neal Shipley for U.S. Amateur Championship title

Nick Dunlap
Nick Dunlap(University of Alabama Athletics)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville native and current Alabama men’s golfer Nick Dunlap defeated Ohio State’s Neal Shipley for the U.S. Amateur Champion title on Sunday.

The 19-year-old, Nick Dunlap finished in first place in the 2023 U.S. Amateur Championship at Cherry Hills Country Club, defeating Neal Shipley in a back-and-forth competition on the green that remained in a close tie throughout the 36-hole event.

Nick Dunlap now is in elite company joining Tiger Woods as only the second golfer to win a U.S. Amateur and U.S. Junior Amateur championship. In the semifinals of the tournament, Dunlap captured a 3&2 victory over Florida’s Parker Bell to reach the esteemed match.

Dunlap is now the third University of Alabama golfer to reach the championship match and the second to win the entire tournament joining Jerry Pate (1974 champion).

His match play wins along with the championship title from the U.S. Amateur tournament include: World No.1-ranked Gordon Sargent (2&1) in the round of 64, Connor Jones (4&2) in the round of 32, Bowen Mauss (5&4) in the round of 16, Jackson Koivun (19 holes) in the quarterfinals and Bell in the semis.

Dunlap’s other accomplishments prior to the tournament include: being ranked No.9 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, Second Team PING All-American and All-Region First Team, Named a First Team All-SEC performer, as well as, an all-freshman team honoree, 2021 U.S. Junior Amateur Champion and Led Alabama in average strokes per round at 70.35, which ranks as the second lowest per-round single-season average in program history.

