Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Birmingham night club destroyed by early morning fire

Large fire at Luxe Lounge
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham night club was destroyed by a fire early Monday morning.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at Luxe Ultra Lounge just before 3 a.m. Monday, according to Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks.

At least a portion of the roof of the building collapsed while firefighters worked contain the blaze.

Authorities say there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

There is no word yet on the cause of destructive blaze. Check back here for more information as it becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head-on crash in Bullock County claimed the lives of two Union Springs women Sunday morning.
2 killed in head-on crash near Union Springs
A single-vehicle crash in Tallapoosa County has claimed the life of an Alexander City teen.
Tallapoosa County crash claims life of 17-year-old
Montgomery residents will head to the polls Tuesday to make their decision on who will be the...
Polling locations, sample ballot for Montgomery municipal election
Elijah Reese was convicted of two counts of capital murder and two counts of attempted murder.
Montgomery man convicted in 2 separate capital murder cases from 2019
First Alert 12
First Alert: Dangerous heat expected this week

Latest News

Eat MGM Restaurant Week
EatMGM Restaurant Week celebrates Montgomery eateries
Friday Night Fever preview: Stanhope-Elmore Mustangs
40th edition of the Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame
Guest editorial: JC Love, Montgomery County Probate Judge