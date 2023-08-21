Birmingham night club destroyed by early morning fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham night club was destroyed by a fire early Monday morning.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at Luxe Ultra Lounge just before 3 a.m. Monday, according to Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks.

At least a portion of the roof of the building collapsed while firefighters worked contain the blaze.

Authorities say there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

There is no word yet on the cause of destructive blaze. Check back here for more information as it becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.