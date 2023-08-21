Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Cuban coach goes missing at Little League World Series

FILE - The Cuba Region champion Little League team from Bayamo, Cuba, rides in the Little...
FILE - The Cuba Region champion Little League team from Bayamo, Cuba, rides in the Little League Grand Slam Parade in downtown Williamsport, Pa., Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By The Associated Press and SETH ENGLE
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — A coach with Cuba’s first-ever Little League World Series team has gone missing, a tournament official said Monday.

Bayamo Little League coach Jose Perez left the Little League International Grove late Saturday night and did not return, Little League International spokesperson Kevin Fountain said.

“Little League International has communicated to all appropriate authorities and will ensure the Bayamo Little League team continues to have the best support and experience while in Williamsport,” Fountain said.

This was the Cuban team’s first visit to the LLWS, and Perez’s disappearance came hours after Little League and the Cuban Baseball Federation extended their relationship to 2025.

The relationship between Little League and Cuba began in 2019 with the affiliation of 170 youth programs and an entry into the LLWS as part of the World Series expansion in 2021.

A three-year rotation was established between Cuba, Puerto Rico and Panama in 2021. Under the rotation, two teams earn an automatic bid to the tournament each year, and the remaining team competes for a spot in the LLWS through its regional tournament.

To get the Cuban national champs from Bayamo to this year’s tournament, Little League worked with the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control and the State Department to get 20 visas for the Cuban team, plus coaches and baseball officials.

Wednesday marked Cuba’s first game in the LLWS, a 1-0 loss to Japan. After defeating Australia 11-1 in the opening round of the elimination bracket Saturday, the Cubans lost 3-2 against Panama on Sunday and were eliminated from the tournament. Even after being eliminated, teams typically stay at the Little League campus and play exhibition games for a few days around the area.

Perez served as one of two coaches for the Cuban team, which is managed by Vladimir Vargas.

___

Seth Engle is a student in the John Curley Center for Sports Journalism at Penn State.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head-on crash in Bullock County claimed the lives of two Union Springs women Sunday morning.
2 killed in head-on crash near Union Springs
Fatal Saturday night shooting in Montgomery
A single-vehicle crash in Tallapoosa County has claimed the life of an Alexander City teen.
Tallapoosa County crash claims life of 17-year-old
Pike Road High School students released early after lockdown
Montgomery residents will head to the polls Tuesday to make their decision on who will be the...
Free rides, polling locations, sample ballot for Montgomery municipal election

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the...
Trump’s bond agreement set at $200,000 in Georgia election case
Montgomery residents will head to the polls Tuesday to make their decision on who will be the...
Free rides, polling locations, sample ballot for Montgomery municipal election
FILE - The son, left, and daughter, back right, of Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph...
Dentist convicted of killing wife on African safari set to be sentenced to life in prison
Former President Donald Trump greets people after announcing he is running for president for...
Chicago-area woman charged with emailing threats to shoot Trump and his son Barron
FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Harbaugh informs team he will serve 3-game suspension for NCAA violations, AP sources say