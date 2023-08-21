Advertise
Deatsville woman killed in head-on Chilton County crash

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has confirmed the death of a Deatsville woman following a...
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has confirmed the death of a Deatsville woman following a Monday morning crash in Chilton County.

Angelica L. Leavins, 31, died in a head-on collision with another vehicle around 6 a.m., according to ALEA. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 31 near the 210 mile marker, approximately four miles south of Clanton.

According to investigators, Leavins was driving a 2004 Honda Accord when it collided a 2020 Nissan NV3500 van, driven by a 48-year-old Verbena man. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

No information was given on the condition of the van driver.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the cause of the crash.

