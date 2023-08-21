Advertise
EatMGM Restaurant Week celebrates Montgomery eateries

Eat MGM Restaurant Week
Eat MGM Restaurant Week(Montgomery Chamber)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -EatMGM’s Restaurant Week runs through Sunday, August 27, promoting local restaurants and encouraging folks in Montgomery to eat in Montgomery. It’s 10 days of deals, contests, and social media promotions.

Restaurant Week is all about supporting local restaurants, trying something new, and strengthening the relationships between restaurants, diners, visitors, and the media, especially during the late summer, which can be a slower time for restaurants.

“As our local restaurant community continues to face incredible challenges, there’s no better time than now to double down on our support of these entrepreneurs and the hardworking hospitality professionals they employ during restaurant week,” said Destination Montgomery Tourism Chief Officer Ron Simmons. “Strong local support of our culinary treasures will ensure that the travelers who are returning to Montgomery will have the chance to discover the unique flavors of our city and keep our hospitality industry growing.”

This year diners are challenged to a “Crosstown Dining Contest” where you can eat well in any neighborhood. Diners will bring contest cards to at least one participating restaurant in each area during the week to get stamped at the end of each meal. Once the card is completed, diners can turn them in at The Montgomery Visitor Center for a chance to win the grand prize full of goodies and gift cards to local restaurants.

For more information on EatMGM, visit Montgomery Restaurant Week, click here, or follow EatMGM on Facebook and Instagram.

