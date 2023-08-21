Fatal Saturday night shooting in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A shooting Saturday night in Montgomery has claimed the life of an adult male.

According to MPD, on Saturday at about 10:55 p.m., MPD and Fire medics responded to the 2500 block of Locust Street in reference to a person being shot. On the science, first responders discovered an adult male victim that sustained fatal injuries from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

No additional information has been released in this ongoing investigation.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.