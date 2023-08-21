Advertise
Fatal Saturday night shooting in Montgomery

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A shooting Saturday night in Montgomery has claimed the life of an adult male.

According to MPD, on Saturday at about 10:55 p.m., MPD and Fire medics responded to the 2500 block of Locust Street in reference to a person being shot. On the science, first responders discovered an adult male victim that sustained fatal injuries from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

No additional information has been released in this ongoing investigation.

