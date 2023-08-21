First Alert: Hottest temperatures of 2023 this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get ready for the hottest stretch of temperatures we have seen so far this year. While heat indices have been above 100 degrees many times, the actual temperatures are heading for the triple digits this week.

A Heat Advisory is in effect today and tomorrow for a large chunk of Central AL. (WSFA 12 News)

Highs today will stay in the middle and upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. The humidity will make it feel like it’s up around 105+ degrees, prompting a Heat Advisory to be issued for many counties across Central Alabama.

The heat builds even more starting tomorrow. High temperatures will soar into the lower 100s each day through Saturday. The hottest days right now look to be Wednesday and Saturday. The forecast for those two days is calling for a high of 103 degrees.

Record high temperatures will be threatened Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

There will likely be records broken or at least tied in multiple locations this week. For Montgomery specifically, the days most in jeopardy of having the current record broken or tied are Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

The nighttime hours will be uncomfortably warm and humid amid this stretch. Overnight lows will likely stay in the upper 70s most days through the weekend. This means minimal relief at night if you don’t have a means to stay cool. The A/C units will likely stay on all night in this kind of pattern.

Heat index values will be between 105 and 110 degrees all week. (WSFA 12 News)

The humidity will certainly be present during this stretch of extreme heat. That’s a given in Alabama in August, right? The good news is it won’t be oppressively high like we saw earlier this month.

The result will be heat indices staying near 110 degrees at worst. It’s unlikely the heat index goes much above 110 even with actual air temperatures over 100 degrees. That’s because the humidity will be high, but not excessively high.

Total rain over the next week will be minimal -- likely less than a half-inch. (WSFA 12 News)

There’s really nothing pointing towards a legitimate chance of rain or storms until perhaps Sunday. Could there be a random shower or storm Thursday, Friday and Saturday? Yes, it’s just those chances are very, very low around 10%. Starting Sunday things look more supportive of at least a chance of showers and storms each day.

