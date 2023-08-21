First Alert Weather Days: Hottest temperatures of 2023 this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday through Saturday will all be First Alert Weather Days due to potential record breaking heat and high humidity. Get ready for the hottest stretch of temperatures we have seen so far this year... while heat indices have been above 100° many times so far this summer, the actual temperatures are heading for the triple digits this week. That amount of above average heat combined with rising dew points means it will feel warmer than the number on the thermometer; muggy air makes it harder for your body to cool itself off, and there will be little (if any) relief in the form of wet weather to help us all out.

A Heat Advisory is in effect today and tomorrow for a large chunk of Central AL. (WSFA 12 News)

Highs today will stay in the mid and upper 90s under a mostly sunny sky; the humidity will make it feel like it’s up around 105°+, prompting a Heat Advisory to be issued for many counties across central Alabama.

The heat builds even more starting tomorrow. High temperatures will soar into the lower 100s each day through Saturday. The hottest days right now look to be Wednesday and Saturday. The forecast for those two days is calling for a high of 103°, which is much warmer than the normal lower 90s we see this time of year.

Record high temperatures will be threatened Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

There will likely be records broken or at least tied in multiple locations this week. For Montgomery specifically, the days most in jeopardy of having the current record broken or tied are Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

The nighttime hours will be uncomfortably warm and humid amid this stretch; overnight lows will likely stay in the upper 70s most days through the weekend. This means minimal relief at night if you don’t have a means to stay cool. The air conditioning units will likely stay on all night in this kind of pattern.

Heat index values will be between 105 and 110 degrees all week. (WSFA 12 News)

The humidity will certainly be present during this stretch of extreme heat. That’s a given in Alabama in August, right? The good news is it won’t be oppressively high like we saw earlier this month.

The result will be heat indices staying near 110° at worst. It’s unlikely the heat index goes much above 110° even with actual air temperatures over 100°. That’s because the humidity will be high, but not excessively high.

Total rain over the next week will be minimal -- likely less than a half-inch. (WSFA 12 News)

There’s really nothing pointing towards a legitimate chance of rain or storms until perhaps Sunday. Could there be a random shower or storm Thursday, Friday and Saturday? Yes, it’s just those chances are very, very low around 10%. Starting Sunday things look more supportive of at least a chance of showers and storms each day.

