Gas Prices on the rise in Montgomery.

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gas prices in Montgomery have been going up this month.

A report released by GasBuddy Monday, Aug. 21, states that Montgomery’s average gas price has increased by 5 cents in the past week and just over 30 cents in the past month.

This late summer price increase does not come as a shock. According to GasBuddy’s data, Montgomery saw a very similar rise in prices this time last year. Today, the average gas price in Montgomery is $3.44 per gallon, but on Aug. 21 of last year, the average price was $3.43, only one cent cheaper.

Currently, the average price in Montgomery stands at 38 cents cheaper than the national average, which has stayed at $3.82 for the past week.

Head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, Patrick De Haan, warns that increased activity in the Atlantic and Tropical Storm Hilary could impact gasoline prices in the next few weeks.

