Heat stress levels will be ‘extreme’ this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s going to be extremely hot over the next several days in Central Alabama. The air will also be muggy. The result will be heat index values that are well above 100 degrees, possibly exceeding 110 degrees in spots.

But did you know the heat index is only one way to describe how truly hot it is? There’s another meteorological tool called the wet bulb globe temperature (WBGT).

The WBGT is a measure of heat stress in direct sunlight. It takes into account several factors, including the temperature, humidity, wind speed, sun angle, and cloud cover. The heat index, on the other hand, takes into account the temperature and humidity and is calculated for a shaded area.

The WBGT is a great tool to use to discuss the impact of heat on a given day. (WSFA 12 News)

The WBGT is often regarded as the better option of the two to describe how intense the heat is on a particular day. Both area great and have their positives. The fact that the WBGT factors in more variables gives it the edge in my opinion.

The equation used to calculate the wet bulb globe temperature spits out a value measured in degree Fahrenheit just like the heat index. During the warm months in Alabama, these values usually always fall somewhere in the 80s.

There are times when the wet bulb globe temperature rises to or even above 90°F. This is when things get very serious for those spending time outdoors without a way to stay cool.

Unfortunately, this is where the WBGT will end up each afternoon through at least Saturday here in Central and South Alabama.

The Wet Bulb Globe Temperature will reach 90 degrees Tuesday through Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

The official National Weather Service forecast has a peak wet bulb globe temperature of 90°F for much of Central Alabama. You can find the official forecast for the U.S. by clicking here.

A WBGT of 90 degrees or above means there is an extreme threat of heat stress. After only 15 minutes of working or exercising in direct sunlight the body will be stressed by the heat when the WBGT reaches 90°F.

It’s recommended that you take at least 45 minutes of breaks each hour if working or exercising in direct sunlight. That may sound crazy and not even doable. Taking 45 minutes of down time for every 15 minutes of work? I understand how that can seem impossible.

But let that put into perspective just how severe and impactful a wet bulb globe temperature in the 90s is. In order to avoid heat stress and heat-related illness you have to give your body 45 minutes of down time for every 15 minutes of work.

This is where Montgomery and much of Central Alabama will be through at least this Saturday. So please be sure to use caution and respect this heat; we’re not saying that to be annoying, we’re saying it to help keep everyone safe!

