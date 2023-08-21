Holtville Middle School custodian, bus driver works to keep kids smiling

HOLTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) – Eddie Burns’ day starts before the sun rises. First, he heads out to begin his bus routine and drops students off at several Elmore County Schools. From there, he begins his shift as a custodian at Holtville Middle School. At each stop, “Mr. Eddie” brings plenty of smiles and positivity.

"I wanted to do something different, and I wanted to make an impact," he said.

Known as "Mr. Eddie” in the halls of HMS, he’s" always smiling and waving at kids. To celebrate him on his big day as “WSFA 12 News Award winner, the students decorated signs for the custodian. He was in tears.

"One good bus driver, one good custodian can change a whole neighborhood, and I’m seeing it firsthand," he said. "I tell myself every day that I could be the one, the smile, the conversation, the person who can change a child’s life. It’s wild sometimes to think that."

Eddie Burns and his wife moved to the small town of Holtville from Florida a few years ago after his wife had a stroke. They wanted to continue her recovery closer to her family, and he wanted to start a new career. He quickly got a CDL and started driving buses for Elmore County Schools and cleaning up at Holtville Middle School.

He quickly realized that he loved being around students every single day. So much so the county recognized him last year because he never missed a day at work.

"I just love what I do. There were times in my life as a student when I needed someone to be an example. And I said to myself, now, I can be that example to somebody else. It’s amazing to see me in that role,” Burns said.

Eddie Burns said his wife is doing much better, and she’s returned to the workforce. And they both plan to stay put in Holtville. He said he’s fallen in love with the community, his school, and the students there.

“I love Holtville Middle School. I look around, and I say, “We’re going to have doctors, we’re going to have lawyers, we’re going to have teachers and preachers. If I could put a smile on your face one time a day, it means the world to me,” he said.

