One charged in Dothan murder

On file video of murder suspect Arthur Wilson, Jr.
On file video of murder suspect Arthur Wilson, Jr.(Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A man faces murder charges after a fatal shooting in Dothan on Sunday afternoon, police said of the incident.

Arthur Lee Wilson Jr., 53, is held on $1.5 million bond following his arrest after the shooting occurred about 5 o’clock at a home in the 800 block of South Appletree Street.

Investigators believe he fatally wounded 61-year-old Keith Atkins, whose neighbors found in the yard of that home.

“Both Atkins and Wilson lived at the location where the incident took place, and it is unknown what led up to the altercation,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall said.

According to the statement, a search of Wilson’s bedroom revealed several guns, two of them stolen.

